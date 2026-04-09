Eden diary: Shami a talking point as senior pro breathes fire at ‘home’

The threat of rains, on the back of a rather wet week in Kolkata which washed out Kolkata Knight Riders’ previous game, had a telling impact on the normally enthusiastic crowd in this city. The turnout at halfway mark of the match was around 28,000-plus and despite the presence of enough starpower in the ranks of visitors Lucknow Super Giants and the hosts, there was major anticipation to watch a senior paceman in his mid thirties.

Mohammed Shami, for whom the Eden had been ‘home’ as he had represented Bengal throughout his storied career, is someone who had been there and done that. However, the lack of respect for the pacer by the national selectors (read: Ajit Agarkar) seems to have fuelled the resolve in him to show he has the wherewithal to shine in white ball cricket.

Soon after the LSG squad landed in Kolkata, home of industrial baron and their co owner Sanjeev Goenka – it was Sourav Ganguly, former India captain and president of Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) who again stoked the fire that Shami ought to be a part of the Indian set-up.