Eden diary: Shami a talking point as senior pro breathes fire at ‘home’
He should be bowling at the other end of Jasprit Bumrah and nowhere else, says Sourav Ganguly
The threat of rains, on the back of a rather wet week in Kolkata which washed out Kolkata Knight Riders’ previous game, had a telling impact on the normally enthusiastic crowd in this city. The turnout at halfway mark of the match was around 28,000-plus and despite the presence of enough starpower in the ranks of visitors Lucknow Super Giants and the hosts, there was major anticipation to watch a senior paceman in his mid thirties.
Mohammed Shami, for whom the Eden had been ‘home’ as he had represented Bengal throughout his storied career, is someone who had been there and done that. However, the lack of respect for the pacer by the national selectors (read: Ajit Agarkar) seems to have fuelled the resolve in him to show he has the wherewithal to shine in white ball cricket.
Soon after the LSG squad landed in Kolkata, home of industrial baron and their co owner Sanjeev Goenka – it was Sourav Ganguly, former India captain and president of Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) who again stoked the fire that Shami ought to be a part of the Indian set-up.
Speaking at the launch of the third edition of Bengal Pro-T20 League on Tuesday in the presence of the bowler, Ganguly said his recent performances showed that Shami deserves to be brought back to the Indian team. “He should be bowling at the other end of (Jasprit) Bumrah, nowhere else. That’s how good he is. We all saw that spell the other night against Sunrisers Hyderabad — four overs, nine runs against two of the best T20 players, Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma. That was phenomenal,” Ganguly said.
Shami was adjudged Player of the Match in the Sunrisers game while against the Knights, he breathed fire with the new ball in the only over he bowled during powerplay – generating enough bounce and seam movement. He was again spot-on in a spell of two overs in the middle overs, before coming back in 19th over to end with figures of 4-0-27-0.
The last time Shami turned out in an Indian shirt was during their ICC Champions Trophy campaign in March 2025, where he emerged as the joint highest wicket taker with nine wickets. There had been multiple occasions when the speculation was rife that he could get a look-in in the white ball set-up, but it seems Agarkar & Co has decided to move on.
However, the fire has not yet deserted him as Shami took 67 wickets across formats for Bengal. “I’m very happy he wants to continue playing in the Ranji Trophy. It’s tough for a fast bowler, but there’s nothing better than watching Mohammed Shami run in with the new ball.” Ganguly said, adding that Shami looked at the top of his fitness.
“I still believe he should play for India. Hopefully, his time will come again because he’s that good. When the ball comes out with that upright seam, it’s a treat to watch. He looks fit and sharp. After bowling consistently for months, you naturally get into peak condition – no training matches that. I wish him all the best and would love to see him back in India colours.”