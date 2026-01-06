Mohammed Shami asked to appear for SIR hearing in Kolkata

He subsequently approached the Election Commission seeking fresh dates, and the hearing has now been rescheduled between 9 and 11 January, officials confirmed.

The Bengal pacer is registered as a voter in Ward 93 of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation, which falls under the Rashbehari Assembly constituency. Election officials clarified that the summons was issued after discrepancies were found in the Enumeration Forms submitted by Shami and his brother.

Though a native of Uttar Pradesh, Shami’s journey has long been entwined with Kolkata. He moved to the city at a young age, where his cricketing talent was nurtured under the mentorship of former Bengal Ranji captain Sambaran Bandyopadhyay — a path that eventually led him to don the Bengal jersey and rise to national prominence.

With PTI inputs