Mamata Banerjee to move court against ‘inhumane’ SIR of electoral rolls in West Bengal
CM alleges deaths, harassment and arbitrary deletion of names; says may approach Supreme Court over voter roll exercise
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said she would move court against what she described as the “inhumane” conduct of the SIR (Special Intensive Revision) of electoral rolls in the state, alleging that the exercise had caused fear, harassment and administrative arbitrariness.
Addressing a public meeting at Sagar Island in South 24 Parganas district, Banerjee claimed that the ongoing SIR had led to the deaths of several people and the hospitalisation of others.
“We are moving court tomorrow against the inhumane treatment and the death of so many people due to the SIR,” she said.
The chief minister added that she was prepared to approach the Supreme Court of India over the issue if required.
“If allowed, I will also move the Supreme Court and plead as a common person against this inhumane exercise. I am also a trained lawyer,” Banerjee said.
She did not clarify whether the proposed legal challenge would be filed by her in a personal capacity, by the West Bengal government, or by the Trinamool Congress.
Banerjee alleged that names were being “arbitrarily struck off” the voter rolls without valid justification, turning what she said should be a routine administrative exercise into a source of fear ahead of the Assembly elections.
According to the chief minister, elderly citizens and terminally ill persons were being compelled to stand in long queues to prove their eligibility as voters.
“How would BJP leaders feel if someone made their old parents stand in line to prove their identity?” she asked.
Claiming that the exercise had already had severe consequences, Banerjee said, “Since the SIR began, so many people have died due to fear, and several others are in hospital.”
The chief minister also targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party over what she alleged was discrimination against Bengali-speaking migrant workers in BJP-ruled states.
“I dare them to kill me, but I will not stop speaking in my mother tongue,” Banerjee said, asking whether speaking Bengali had become a crime in the country.
She further accused the BJP of using inducements before elections and repression after securing victory.
“They will give Rs 10,000 before elections and use the bulldozer once it’s over,” Banerjee said. “You can torture as much as you want, but it won’t yield any results.”
There was no immediate response from the BJP or election authorities to Banerjee’s allegations.
With input from PTI
