Mamata Banerjee to move court against ‘inhumane’ SIR of electoral rolls in West Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said she would move court against what she described as the “inhumane” conduct of the SIR (Special Intensive Revision) of electoral rolls in the state, alleging that the exercise had caused fear, harassment and administrative arbitrariness.

Addressing a public meeting at Sagar Island in South 24 Parganas district, Banerjee claimed that the ongoing SIR had led to the deaths of several people and the hospitalisation of others.

“We are moving court tomorrow against the inhumane treatment and the death of so many people due to the SIR,” she said.

The chief minister added that she was prepared to approach the Supreme Court of India over the issue if required.

“If allowed, I will also move the Supreme Court and plead as a common person against this inhumane exercise. I am also a trained lawyer,” Banerjee said.

She did not clarify whether the proposed legal challenge would be filed by her in a personal capacity, by the West Bengal government, or by the Trinamool Congress.

Banerjee alleged that names were being “arbitrarily struck off” the voter rolls without valid justification, turning what she said should be a routine administrative exercise into a source of fear ahead of the Assembly elections.