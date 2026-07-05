Perry, Mandhana among ICC Player of the Tournament nominees

Danni Wyatt-Hodge (England)

England opener Danni Wyatt-Hodge heads into the final as the tournament's leading run-scorer, having amassed 294 runs at an outstanding average of 73.50.

She announced her arrival with a brilliant century against Sri Lanka before adding two more fifties, providing England with explosive starts throughout the competition. Her aggressive approach has been reflected in a strike rate of 152.33, making her one of the driving forces behind England's run to the final at Lord's.

Smriti Mandhana (India)

India's Smriti Mandhana is the only nominee from a team that failed to reach the semi-finals, underlining the consistency of her individual performances despite India's early exit.

The elegant left-hander scored 205 runs at an average of 41, including back-to-back half-centuries against Pakistan and the Netherlands. She also played a fluent knock of 38 against Australia in India's must-win final group match, although it wasn't enough to keep the team in contention for a semi-final berth.

Marizanne Kapp (South Africa)

South Africa's Marizanne Kapp completed the shortlist after another exceptional all-round campaign. She scored 124 runs at 31 and claimed eight wickets at an average of 14.37, helping the Proteas reach the semi-finals.

Her standout performance came against India, where she first claimed two wickets before smashing an unbeaten 81 to guide South Africa to a crucial victory. Kapp also displayed remarkable consistency with the ball, taking at least one wicket in every match except South Africa's group-stage clash against the Netherlands.

The winner of the Player of the Tournament award will be announced after Sunday's Women's T20 World Cup final between England and Australia at Lord's, where two of the four nominees will have one final opportunity to strengthen their claims for the prestigious honour.

With IANS inputs