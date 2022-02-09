England announce squad for West Indies Tests; Anderson, Broad left out

England on Tuesday announced a 16-member squad for the three-match Test tour of the Caribbean starting next month, leaving out senior pros -- James Anderson and Stuart Broad.



Apart from Broad and Anderson -- the country's two leading wicket-takers in Test cricket, England have also left out Dom Bess, Sam Billings, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Haseeb Hameed and Dawid Malan from the squad that toured Australia for the Ashes recently.



Even though the two seamers will be turning 40 and 36 respectively this summer, the interim director of England Men's Cricket, Andrew Strauss has stressed that this isn't the end of their international careers.



"In respect of James Anderson and Stuart Broad, I want to emphasise this does not mean the end for them as England players," Strauss said.



"We feel that it is important to look at some exciting new bowling potential and give some added responsibility to other players who have featured previously. No one doubts the quality and experience that James and Stuart bring to the England set-up. It will be up to the new managing director and permanent head coach to decide on whether they will be involved this summer and beyond," he added.



Notably, the humiliating 4-0 series defeat in Australia has already seen Ashley Giles, Chris Silverwood and Graham Thorpe lose their jobs as part of the support staff.