England coaching job hasn't crossed my mind: Mickey Arthur

County side Derbyshire's new head coach from South Africa, Mickey Arthur, has said that coaching the England national side had never "crossed my mind", but added that he envisages a return to the international scene in the future.



The 53-year-old tactician, who has coached the South African, Australian, Pakistani and Sri Lankan national teams at different times, was unveiled by Derbyshire on Tuesday as their coach and said that he was "committed to turning the English domestic game's worst-performing team around first", reported dailymail.co.uk on Wednesday.



"Those days (coaching national sides) are probably not behind me and we will see what happens down the line. As they say in this world, never say never," Arthur, whose last appointment was with the Sri Lankan team, said.