England is injecting life into Test cricket: Justin Langer

Former Australia men's cricket team head coach Justin Langer has complimented England for its back-to-back four Test victories, saying the side coached by Brendon McCullum is "injecting life into Test cricket".



The former Australia opener, who was reportedly in contention for the England Test coaching job before New Zealander McCullum was picked by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) for the role, added that the way England are playing is "brilliant".



Since McCullum took charge of the Test side, England have looked a completely different outfit, defeating New Zealand 3-0 at home with successful chases of 277, 299 and 296. In July, they took it a notch higher, chasing down a mammoth 378, their highest-ever chase in the format, to win the rescheduled fifth Test against India at Edgbaston, raising the decibel level of 'Bazball' higher than ever.