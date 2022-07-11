Rohit hits back at 'experts', says Kohli's quality can't be questioned

India skipper Rohit Sharma has hit back at "experts" who are questioning Virat Kohli's place in the T20 side, saying the star batter's "quality" is beyond doubt and the team management will continue to back him.

Kohli, who has not scored a hundred across formats since November 2019, failed to make an impact in the couple of T20s against England.

While his form is being questioned in all formats of the games, Kohli was making a return to T20 Internationals after five months.

The likes of Deepak Hooda got opportunities in Kohli's absence and he made the most of it. However, Hooda did not find a spot in the playing eleven after showing sublime form against Ireland and the series opener against England.

Experts, including World Cup winning captain Kapil Dev and former England skipper Michael Vaughan, have spoken about Kohli's prolonged lean patch.