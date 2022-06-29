Patidar picks up line and length very quickly, quite like Sachin and Virat: Chandrakant Pandit

"The quality player picks up the line and length very quickly; it is like you know he has that extra time than other players. I don't want to compare with anyone but if I have to take a name... Rohit Sharma has extra time with his batting, you can talk about Virat (Kohli), and Sachin Tendulkar, they had that little bit of extra time to pick the line and length. Rajat does too. To play the shot through the covers off the back foot... that is not everyone can manage at that pace," Pandit opined.



Pandit also spoke about what makes Patidar a great student of the game. Recalling an incident on royalchallengers.com on Wednesday, the coach said, "Jalaj Saxena was bowling off-spin, trying to bowl from outside the off-stump, trying to spin the ball from there, the way Rajat was padding him, I found it a little bit incorrect, felt that he could get into trouble, the inside pad can drag the ball onto the stumps. So, I was standing in the dressing room and showing others 'this should be the way to do padding'.



"He'd (Patidar) seen me showing it to other boys in the dressing room from the non-striker's end. He started padding the same way. I was surprised. When he came at tea time, I asked him, 'how come you started paddling like this?' He said, 'you were telling other boys in the dressing room and I saw you showing them the padding technique'. The dressing room was down at the ground level and open at Rajkot. That is the quality of a good student," said the MP coach.