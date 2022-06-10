Kohli will have to find a solution to his batting woes, but he'll work it out quickly: Ponting

Former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting has said that India batting stalwart Virat Kohli will have to find a solution to his batting woes himself, adding that given the "absolute professional" that he is, the former captain "work it out pretty quickly".



"There was a lot of talk and conjecture around the IPL about how tired and burnt out he (Kohli) might be. That's for him to work out and assess and find ways to improve, whether it's a technical thing or a mental thing. I'm sure, being the absolute professional that he is, that he'll work it out and work it out pretty quickly," said Ponting in IANS Review.



"One thing I do know from experience is that quite often you bluff yourself as a player that you're not actually tired, that you're not physically or mentally tired. You always find a way to get yourself up for training; you always find a way to get yourself up for game. It's not until you actually stop and have a couple of days do you realise how tired and fatigued you are.