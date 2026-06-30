England T20 series: Vaibhav debut can wait as India seek a quick turnaround

The embarrassing 2-0 defeat to Ireland, thanks to their batting failure, and virtually no turnaround time are two of the biggest worries as Shreyas Iyer’s India open their five-match T20I series against England at the scenic Chester-Le-Street on Wednesday. The curiosity value around a possible debut of the teenage sensation, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, has certainly taken the backseat for now.

Speaking to the media on the eve of the match on Tuesday, 30 June, Shreyas dropped enough hints that he would prefer some kind of a continuity in the playing XI rather than expose the 15-year-old so early. ‘’We would like to provide some kind of security to the team members—people who have won us the World Cup and have been pillars of the set-up,’’ said the new T20 captain.

Earlier, assistant coach Ryan Ten Doeschate said while there are no doubts on Vaibhav’s readiness to break into the big league, the team management would want him to ‘’go through the process and bide his time’’ like any other cricketer to get a place in the playing XI. The twin failure of Sanju Samson, star of World T20 triumph, against Ireland hence does not set any alarm bells ringing for the management—nor does it for Ishan Kishan, who also failed in Ireland with scores of 1 and 12.