Jai Moondra stars as Ireland stun India to seal historic 2-0 sweep

History unfolded at Stormont on Sunday as Ireland produced the greatest triumph in their T20 cricket history, defeating reigning T20 World Champions India by a solitary run to complete a stunning 2-0 series sweep. At the heart of the unforgettable victory stood Jai Moondra, a software engineer from Rajasthan's Tonk, whose dream spell dismantled India's star-studded batting line-up and etched his name into Irish cricket folklore.

For a nation that famously stunned England at the 2011 ODI World Cup through Kevin O'Brien's heroic century, this victory arguably eclipses even that celebrated moment. Beating one of world cricket's traditional powerhouses in a bilateral T20 series marks a watershed chapter in Ireland's rise on the international stage.

Defending a modest 154 for 8, Ireland delivered a bowling masterclass under cool, blustery conditions. Moondra exploited the movement on offer to devastating effect, returning figures of 3 for 32 from four overs. He struck with the very first ball to dismiss Sanju Samson before removing Abhishek Sharma for another first-ball duck just three deliveries later. The prized scalp of Indian captain Shreyas Iyer completed a dream spell that left India reeling at 19 for 3 inside three overs.

The collapse set the tone for a chase that never truly recovered. India eventually finished on 153 for 9, falling agonisingly short despite a spirited late assault from Harshit Rana, whose 21 off just 10 deliveries briefly revived hopes before he was dismissed off the penultimate ball of the match.