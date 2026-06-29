Jai Moondra stars as Ireland stun India to seal historic 2-0 sweep
Tilak Varma's 55 off 46 proved futile as wickets tumbled around him
History unfolded at Stormont on Sunday as Ireland produced the greatest triumph in their T20 cricket history, defeating reigning T20 World Champions India by a solitary run to complete a stunning 2-0 series sweep. At the heart of the unforgettable victory stood Jai Moondra, a software engineer from Rajasthan's Tonk, whose dream spell dismantled India's star-studded batting line-up and etched his name into Irish cricket folklore.
For a nation that famously stunned England at the 2011 ODI World Cup through Kevin O'Brien's heroic century, this victory arguably eclipses even that celebrated moment. Beating one of world cricket's traditional powerhouses in a bilateral T20 series marks a watershed chapter in Ireland's rise on the international stage.
Defending a modest 154 for 8, Ireland delivered a bowling masterclass under cool, blustery conditions. Moondra exploited the movement on offer to devastating effect, returning figures of 3 for 32 from four overs. He struck with the very first ball to dismiss Sanju Samson before removing Abhishek Sharma for another first-ball duck just three deliveries later. The prized scalp of Indian captain Shreyas Iyer completed a dream spell that left India reeling at 19 for 3 inside three overs.
The collapse set the tone for a chase that never truly recovered. India eventually finished on 153 for 9, falling agonisingly short despite a spirited late assault from Harshit Rana, whose 21 off just 10 deliveries briefly revived hopes before he was dismissed off the penultimate ball of the match.
The defeat ended India's remarkable run of 16 consecutive T20I series victories, stretching back to 2023, and added another disappointing chapter to an otherwise successful era under head coach Gautam Gambhir. It followed previous setbacks, including a 0-3 home Test series defeat to New Zealand in 2024 and an ODI series loss to the same opponents earlier this year.
Vice-captain Tilak Varma fought a lonely battle with a composed 55 off 46 balls, adapting intelligently to the swinging and seaming conditions while wickets continued to tumble around him. Axar Patel attempted to rebuild alongside Tilak, but Ireland's disciplined attack never allowed India to regain control.
Moondra's opening burst proved decisive. Samson once again fell first ball to the left-arm seamer, while Abhishek Sharma miscued an aggressive stroke that was brilliantly held by Matt Hollard. Iyer's struggles continued as he dragged one back onto his stumps after playing away from his body. Ishan Kishan's brief stay also ended through a sharp direct hit from Ross Adair, leaving India in deep trouble at 35 for 4.
Earlier, Harry Tector anchored Ireland's innings with a patient 53 off 47 deliveries in his 100th T20 international appearance. Ben Calitz provided crucial momentum with an entertaining 37 off 23 balls as the pair stitched together a valuable 65-run partnership after Ireland had slipped to 48 for 3.
India fought back admirably with the ball. Debutant Prince impressed with three wickets, while Shivam Dube's clever variations yielded 2 for 25, including successive wickets of Calitz and Gareth Delany to halt Ireland's charge. Arshdeep Singh also claimed two wickets, while Yadav finished with 3 for 22 after dismissing Lorcan Tucker with a sharp short delivery. Axar Patel maintained tight control through the middle overs despite going wicketless.
At 154, Ireland's total appeared below par. But on a surface offering seam movement and variable bounce, disciplined bowling, sharp fielding and relentless pressure proved enough to humble the world champions.
For India, it was a night to forget. For Ireland, it was a victory that will be remembered for generations — a fearless display of belief and discipline that reaffirmed cricket's enduring capacity to produce the extraordinary.
With PTI inputs