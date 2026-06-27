Ireland T20I: Shreyas Iyer’s India hope to beat batting blues after shock loss

The embarrassing 34-run defeat to Ireland, their first loss in history, was not the kind of start Shreyas Iyer was looking for to kickstart his innings as India’s new T20I captain. The Men in Blue will hence be keen to avert another batting meltdown when they take on the hosts in the second and final match of the series in Belfast on Sunday.

The reigning T20 World Cup champions, who had been in an irresistible form in this format for two years now, caved in for 148 in chasing 183 in somewhat helpful conditions for the seamers. With a high profile five-match T20 series against England beginning at Chester-le-Street on Wednesday, Iyer and coach Gautam Gambhir would be eager for a quick turnaround to sign off their brief Irish tour on a winning note.



A look at Friday’s batting card of India shows that the biggest area of concern from the opening game was India’s batting collapse. Sanju Samson, their World T20 hero three months back, lasted just four balls before becoming debutant Jai Moondra’s maiden international wicket. The in-form Ishan Kishan also fell for a single-digit score inside powerplay along with the new captain, back in the T20 scheme of things after nearly three years.

Ireland’s two debutant pacers: Moondra and Matt Hollard, exposed India’s top order brilliantly with only Abhishek Sharma coming good with a characteristic half century. The team management, however, is unlikely to press the panic button after one defeat and chances are that Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who was anticipated to make his international debut in the opener, is expected to remain on the sidelines again as India are unlikely to tinker top order after one defeat.