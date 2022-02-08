England were hopeless in Ashes; not just Langer, anyone could've been successful: McCullum

Langer's contract as Australia head coach was due to expire in June this year but CA was only willing to give him an extension till the ICC T20 World Cup in October-November 2022.



"England were hopeless, so I think anyone that was at the helm in the Ashes, they would have won that," McCullum told SENZ Breakfast on Tuesday. "The T20 World Cup (in the UAE) was a really good performance, but aside from that, the performance was just a bit middling for an Australian cricket side."



McCullum believes that Langer lost the respect of his players due to his coaching style. According to reports, Langer's position as coach had become shaky in August last year after players and support staff had made their dislike of his "volatile micromanagement style" known.



"The danger was that he lost the changing room, he lost the group," said McCullum. "The two most recent performances of the T20 World Cup and the Ashes, from what I understand, a lot of that was actually player driven. After the feedback he had from Cricket Australia and the players previously was that he was too intense and needed to take a step back. And so he took that step back, which was great, but then they got the success," said McCullum.