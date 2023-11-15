ICC World Cup: Afghanistan’s journey leaves an enduring impact

Afghanistan’s World Cup journey has been nothing short of remarkable, leaving an enduring impact on the tournament. Despite ultimately missing out on the semi-finals, their four wins from nine games was a truly commendable performance.

The familiar faces of Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nabi and Mujeeb Ur Rahman shone, but the revelation came in the form of Azmatullah Omarzai, who amassed over 300 runs.

This glimpse into the next generation underscores Afghanistan’s potential, as they continue their transformation from upset wreakers to consistent contenders against cricketing elite.

India, the host nation and pre-tournament favourites, have lived up to expectations with an unbeaten run in the group stages. Rarely do favourites meet the hype but India, buoyed by overwhelming support, seem indomitable under Rohit Sharma’s leadership.

In stark contrast, England’s campaign has been a disappointing saga, culminating in an early exit. From the initial loss to New Zealand to subsequent defeats against South Africa, India, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan, the defending champions found little to celebrate.

The captain–coach duo of Jos Buttler and Matthew Mott must now grapple with the elusive reasons behind this dramatic slump, with urgent emphasis on identifying and rectifying the issues before heading to the USA and the Caribbean next year to defend their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup crown.