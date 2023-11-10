ICC World Cup: Rebuilding on the cards as humbled England introspect

For Jos Buttler’s England, it has mostly been an embarrassing case of shifting goalposts since the ICC World Cup got underway a little over a month ago. Coming into the tournament as one of the hot favourites to make it to the semi-finals, the defending champions now find themselves locked in a struggle to finish among the top eight nations and qualify for the ICC Champions Trophy in 2025.

England’s campaign has ranged between the indifferent and the abysmal this World Cup. This, for a team that successfully laid down the template for white ball cricket in the last six to seven years on its way to becoming world champions in 2019.

This time around, the team had as many as eight survivors from that champion side led by Eoin Morgan, but they were still not good enough to avert the downslide — unlike their archrivals Australia, who bounced back after two straight losses.