ICC World Cup: It's knives out for captain Babar Azam as Pakistan lose hope

The knives are out for Babar Azam, captain of Pakistan across all formats — what with the team's hopes of making the semi-finals of the ICC World Cup evaporating after New Zealand’s comfortable win over Sri Lanka on Friday, 10 November.

The match between Pakistan and battered champions England at the Eden on Saturday, 11 November, which could have been a quarter-final of sorts for the green shirts, has now turned into one in which they may score brownie points at best.

After the permutations and computations, the challenge staring Azam & Co in the face is an incredible one — they would need to win by a margin of 287 runs at least, and if they are chasing, they would need to dismiss England for 50 runs and chase down the target in two overs (or 100 runs in 3 overs)!

The beleaguered Pakistan captain knows his chances of making this fantasy play out only too well. So we'd forgive him for trotting out the usual line: ‘’We will try to finish on a high note and then we will see.’’

However, the body language of a few members of the team when they arrived for the nets session — sans their main pace bowlers, Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf — a day before their final league game, and the way they wrapped up and packed up in a little over an hour, told a different, demoralised story.