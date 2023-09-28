‘Overwhelmed with the love and support’: Babar Azam awestruck by India's reception

Pakistan captain Babar Azam was overwhelmed with the love and support from the Indians when the Men in Green landed here for the ICC World Cup 2023, to be held in India from 5 October to 19 November.

Babar took to his social media account on Instagram and wrote, “Overwhelmed with the love and support here in Hyderabad.”

Earlier, Shaheen Shah Afridi also lauded the Indians for their warm reception for the Pakistani cricketers.

The Pakistan cricket team landed in Hyderabad on the night of Wednesday, 27 September, amid tight security. The team flew into the city via Dubai for the first tour to India in seven years.

After landing at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, the players and support staff boarded the special bus and checked into a star hotel in the city.

Babar Azam and some other players were seen waving at a few supporters and mediapersons. A few security personnel also took pictures with the players on their mobile phones.

Star pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi was seen chatting with a police officer.