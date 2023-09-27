ICC World Cup 2023: Enter Pakistan as fever builds up in India

There is never a dull moment with the Pakistan cricket team, whether on or off the field. As Babar Azam & Co. are due to set foot on Indian soil a good seven years after the 2016 World T20, the backdrop is no different.

If the late arrival of players’ visas forced them to cancel the team’s two-day bonding camp in Dubai en route to Hyderabad, there is simmering discontent among the contracted players for reported non-payment of salaries for four months. Add to these the reports of a dressing room flare-up between Babar and a few players (read Shaheen Afridi) after failing to make the Asia Cup final in Colombo earlier this month.

Much to the credit of Babar, whose calmness is a far cry from the loose cannon Shahid Afridi — captain during Pakistan’s last two visits to India (World Cup 2011 and World T20 2016) — he handled the salvos from Pakistan media well during his pre-departure press conference in Lahore on Tuesday, 26 September.