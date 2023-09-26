Pakistani players issued Indian visa for World Cup travel: ICC

Members of the Pakistan cricket team were on Monday, 25 September issued Indian visas for the ODI World Cup, the International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed, hours after the PCB raised serious concerns with the global body over the delay in the national team's travel to Hyderabad.

The visa clearance came less than 48 hours before Pakistan's scheduled travel to India in the wee hours of September 27. They play their first warm-up game against New Zealand in Hyderabad on September 29.

"Visas have been issued to Pakistan," an ICC spokesperson told PTI.

However, confusion remained in the Pakistan camp over the grant of visa.

"We have not got the call from Indian High Commission yet over visa clearance. Member of our team is stationed there," PCB spokesperon Umar Farooq told PTI. The confirmation from the ICC came after the PCB wrote to ICC CEO Geoff Allardice on Monday over the visa delay besides claiming the anxious wait has adversely impacted the team's preparation for the 50-over showpiece.