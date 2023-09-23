ICC World Cup: Visa issue forces Pakistan to cancel Dubai bonding camp

Pakistan has cancelled a two-day bonding camp in Dubai en route to India for the ICC World Cup as they are yet to receive visas for India. Babar Azam’s men, incidentally, are the only team among the nine visiting countries who are yet to receive their visas.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), according to a report in ESPN Cricinfo.com, made plans for the squad to fly out to Dubai on Monday, 25 September and stay there for a couple of days before flying out to Hyderabad late on Wednesday, 27 September. They are scheduled to play two warm-up matches – against New Zealand on 29 September and then Australia on 3 October – both at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium before the World Cup kicks off on 5 October.

The visa delays, however, have forced them to change their travel plans as they will now leave Lahore for Dubai on Wednesday, 27 September, and fly to Hyderabad directly from there, provided the visa formalities are sorted in time. Informed sources confirmed to National Herald that Pakistan had to cancel their stopover plans in Dubai due the ‘delay of visas.’