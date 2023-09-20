Watch: Ranveer Singh stars in ICC men’s World Cup anthem

It’s all about a full blown Bollywood flavour that marks Dil Jashn Bole, the official anthem of the ICC World Cup, which was released on Wednesday with barely two weeks to go for the event. Ranveer Singh, the actor known for infectious energy in his performances, stars in the song while Pritam has composed the foot-tapping member.

Loosely translated, the title of the song means the heart calls for celebration (read: of cricket, what else). The 45-day quadrennial showpiece, to be played over 10 venues across India, will be held from October 5-November 19.

The anthem takes young fans on an epic journey through India on board the One Day Express, riding on the World Cup ever.