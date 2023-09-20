Watch: Ranveer Singh stars in ICC men’s World Cup anthem
Foot-tapping number Dil Jashn Bole released with two weeks left for the mega event
It’s all about a full blown Bollywood flavour that marks Dil Jashn Bole, the official anthem of the ICC World Cup, which was released on Wednesday with barely two weeks to go for the event. Ranveer Singh, the actor known for infectious energy in his performances, stars in the song while Pritam has composed the foot-tapping member.
Loosely translated, the title of the song means the heart calls for celebration (read: of cricket, what else). The 45-day quadrennial showpiece, to be played over 10 venues across India, will be held from October 5-November 19.
The anthem takes young fans on an epic journey through India on board the One Day Express, riding on the World Cup ever.
Speaking about the Anthem launch, the Rocky aur Rani star said: ‘’As a part of the Star Sports family and a diehard cricket fan, being part of this anthem launch for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 is truly an honour. It’s a celebration of the sport we all love.’’
The anthem is now available on streaming platforms: Spotify, Apple Music, Gaana, Hungama, Resso, Wynk, Amazon Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. Fans can soon enjoy listening to the Anthem on radio stations Big FM and Red FM.
Published: 20 Sep 2023, 1:44 PM