ICC World Cup: Now that Ravi Ashwin is in the mix, go for him

Last Sunday, Ravichandran Ashwin celebrated his 37th birthday – perhaps unaware that his best gift was around the corner. After being out of Team India’s one-day plans since two stray matches against South Africa in January, 2022, the most decorated spinner of the country after Anil Kumble is back in the mix for the ICC World Cup.

The veteran has been drafted in the ODI squad for a three-match series against a full-strength Australian squad, which will be landing in India on the World Cup duty. A surprise of surprises, in light of the fact that Ashwin was not in the Asia Cup squad as well and had been out of reckoning for this format since the 2017 Champions Trophy in England.

Is the team management, then, trying to do a course correction by first flying in off spinner-allrounder Washington Sundar when Axar Patel sustained an injury during the Asia Cup and now recalled the veteran? If there was a major question mark with the World Cup squad named on September 5, it was the lack of an off spinner with India opting for three left-arm spinners – including chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav.