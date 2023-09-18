Asian Games 2023: Nothing is lost yet, says AIFF boss Kalyan Chaubey

An undercooked Indian team will open their Asian Games football campaign against hosts China on Tuesday, 19 September, but All India Football Federation (AIFF) president Kalyan Chaubey believes in seeing the glass as half-full rather than half-empty.

‘’Nothing is lost yet,’’ said Chaubey, the first footballer-president of the national body. ‘’You see, two teams from each group will go through to second round. There will be a fatigue factor in the first game against China but tactically, we are capable of overcoming the other two: Bangladesh and Myanmar, and make it to the second round,’’ he told National Herald.

The last week has been a hectic one for Chaubey, a former international goalkeeper, as he kept working the phones to obtain the release of some of the players in the original list for the Games from their respective Indian Super League (ISL) clubs. This saw the addition of key defender Sandesh Jhingan, Chinglensana Singh and Lalchungnunga to the squad, which has the talismanic Sunil Chhetri as captain.