Asian Games: Stimac braces to discuss team strategy on flight, airport layover

It will be a jetlagged Blue Tigers team - without a single practice session together and head coach Igor Stimac yet to meet some of the squad members for the first time – which will take on hosts China in their opening game of the Asian Games in Hangzhou on Tuesday.

The former Croatian World Cupper knows there is no magic recipe for success under such circumstances, but is living in hope. ‘’There is no time to cry over what happened over the last few days. We need to fight but don’t expect much,’’ said Stimac, who agreed to travel with the team after it received some much-needed experience quotient in the shape of Sandesh Jhingan, Chinglensana Singh and Lalchungnunga.

Even as he was addressing a virtual media interaction on Sunday afternoon on the eve of their departure for Hong Kong en route China, members of the hastily assembled national squad were still reporting from different parts of the country. Replying to a question about the team’s morale, Stimac said with a grin: ‘’Which team and what morale? We are travelling this evening and will be reaching Hong Kong around 7 am tomorrow morning. There is a five to six hours’ layover there at the airport where I will have a chat with the players and then again during the flight to work out a plan.