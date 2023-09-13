Igor Stimac: Is the time almost up for Indian football’s messiah?

The Stimac issue continued to create a buzz on the sidelines of the build-up to the ISL, which began with the teams’ interaction with the media in Kolkata on Wednesday. Not known to pull back any punches, Stimac shot off a strong post in X on Tuesday: ‘’Target or honest fighter for the betterment of Indian football? The time is coming to put all cards on the table and see how much and who really cares about Indian football.’’

‘’Give it a thought before making up your judgement and thanks once again for your support. My dream of making India a football nation is still alive,’’ he wrote on the social media handle. When contacted, one of the insiders of the present AIFF dispensation says they are in no position to comment as the incident happened before they assumed power.

The AIFF’s contract with Stimac officially runs out after the Asian Cup finals in February 2024. There are already reports that he may not be accompanying the less-than-full strength national squad to the Asian Games, The next few days will hence be crucial as one has to wait and watch if the man, who once coached the likes of Luka Modric, gets a chance to complete his term or drops a bombshell one of these days!