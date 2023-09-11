US Open: Well, Novak Djokovic settles the GOAT debate for good

The Wimbledon final on 16 July seems more of an aberration now. Novak Djokovic, the man with the highest number of men’s slam titles now — 24 — ensured 'normal service' had resumed at the top, as he wore down Daniil Medvedev in straight sets in the US Open final on Sunday, 10 September.

And yes, in the process, he has settled the GOAT (greatest of all time) debate in men’s tennis. Granted it’s a subjective choice and a debate joined largely on social media these days, but even the most diehard of Federer and Nadal fans will now have to admit that the Serb is the man for all seasons.

Turn the clock back by about five years, and the tennis fraternity considered themselves fortunate to be living in the era of the golden generation — even though Federer’s prowess was clearly on the wane by then, thanks to the dodgy knees.

It’s a much different scenario now with the Swiss master retired, Nadal on his last legs — but Djokovic, 36, shows no signs of slowing down.