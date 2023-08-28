US Open: A renewal of Djokovic-Alcaraz likely on the cards

‘’Just there’s one thing that they do opposite. I mean, they have kind of all shots in the book. But Carlos maybe plays at a little higher speed in the way he can accelerate even more. But they move great. They have all shots. It’s tough to find their weaknesses. They both have a good drop shot. Carlos plays may be more forehands, Novak defends from the backhand side.

‘’They're good enough as it is on the net. They've got good hand skills and their returns are great. So obviously it's always going to be a good match-up when they play each other. And you've seen it in the past four times that they’ve played and they have 2-2 head-to-head,’’ Ruud said in his chat show Ruud Talk.

Alcaraz faces a tricky test in his title-defence though, after having been drawn alongside Cameron Norrie, Alexander Zverev and Jannik Sinner in the same quarter in men's singles. Novak Djokovic, a three-time champion in New York, is all set for a quarter final date with seventh seed Stefanos Tsitsipas.