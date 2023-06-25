World no. 1 battle with Djokovic is extra motivation for me: Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz has expressed that the world no. 1 battle with Serbian great Novak Djokovic is an "extra motivation" for him in the Queen's Club Championships final.

Alcaraz, who was dethroned from the top spot in the ATP rankings by Djokovic earlier this month after the Serbian won the French Open, will return to the summit if he triumphs at Queen's Club on Sunday.

The No. 1 ranking would also make him the top seed at Wimbledon, which starts on July 3, where Alcaraz will be looking for his second major title and first on grass.

"It (the No. 1 battle) is helping me a lot. It is an extra motivation for me. During the match, I am not thinking about that, but it is an extra motivation for me to go into the final with extra energy, and I am going for it. It is still a dream to be top seed at Wimbledon and No. 1 for me. It is something that I worked on to recover the No. 1," the Spaniard was quoted as saying by Eurosport.