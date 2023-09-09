US Open final: Can Novak Djokovic keep his date with a 24th slam?

There will be no renewal of the much anticipated Djokovic-Alcaraz rivalry in the US Open final this year. Instead, it will be Daniil Medvedev, a serious challenger for the no. 1 spot until the Spaniard’s rise, who will be in the way as Novak Djokovic looks for a 24th slam to regain the top spot on Sunday.

Indeed, this will be a rematch of the 2021 final when Medvedev spoiled Djokovic’s party as the latter was one win away from securing a calendar grand slam, racing to a 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 win. This time, the 36-year-old great should feel no such pressure after the Wimbledon setback, and has looked in great touch in the recent past.

The two semi-finals on Friday were contrasting affairs with Djokovic hosting a a masterclass for young American Ben Shilton, while a resurgent Medvedev wore down Carlos Alacaraz 7-6(3), 6-1, 3-6, 6-3.