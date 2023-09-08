Tennis fan kicked out of US Open by own idol for singing Nazi-era anthem

A tennis fan was ejected from the US Open in New York on Monday, 4 September, after German tennis player Alexander Zverev protested that the man had been chanting words from a Nazi-era anthem.

Zverev said that the spectator had chanted "Deutschland über alles (Germany above everything)" during his encounter with Italy's Jannik Sinner.

"It's not okay to do that"

"He started singing the Hitler anthem. That was too much," Zverev said. "As a German, I'm not proud of that part of history and it's not okay to do that.

"He was sitting in the front row, so a lot of people heard it. If I didn't react, it would have been bad from my part," he said.