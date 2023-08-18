Teaching about Nazis and the Holocaust in German schools

"What is the difference between seizure of power and transfer of power?" asks Birkner, pointing to the terminology on the board. Many hands are raised; everyone gets a chance to speak.

"Seizure of power is when you take power by force," says one student. "And transfer of power is when you are elected by the people," replies another. "Very simple," shouts a third boy in the back, "the left side — dictatorship, right side — democracy." Many of his classmates nod in agreement.

"The goal is to go far beyond the historical events," says Birthe Pater, head of the education department at the Arolsen Archives. "It's not just about what happened during the Nazi era, but also enabling an understanding of what the social issues of the time were and what people's scope for individual action was. The aim is to motivate students to participate in historical-political debates and develop an awareness of current affairs."

The Arolsen Archives are the world's most comprehensive archives on the victims and survivors of National Socialism with information on about 17.5 million people. The mission of the institution is to help the victims of Nazi persecution and their relatives to clarify and illuminate their fates through research. They also develop educational programs and cooperate with schools all over Germany.