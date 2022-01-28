UN remembers victims of Holocaust's 'unprecedented horror'

"We honor those whose lives were cut short by ruthless and intolerable acts fueled by bigotry, antisemitism, and hatred," he said. "We ensure that they live on in legacy and in memory."



And to prevent history from repeating itself, everyone must remember and keep "telling this story."



"In memory of the Holocaust victims, and out of respect for the survivors, let us never forget. Let us unite for truth, peace, and justice for all."



Kicking off the day's events, the UN Chamber Music Society featured Jewish composers in performing a moving concert, designed to preserve the memory of the tragedy for future generations.



It also featured special performances from Argentine-Israeli Maestro Daniel Barenboim's West-Eastern Divan Orchestra, and artwork by Israeli New York-based artist, Roy Nachum.



The ceremony was followed by a virtual seminar entitled Legacy of Medicine During the Holocaust and its Contemporary Relevance, which was aimed at healthcare trainees and professionals to reflect on their core values in the service of humanistic and ethically responsible patient care.