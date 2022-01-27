N. Korea to assume rotational presidency of UN disarmament conference

North Korea will lead the UN Conference on Disarmament in a rotational one-month presidency later this year, the world body said.



North Korea is among six countries -- along with China, Colombia, Cuba, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Ecuador, that will assume this year's chairmanship for four weeks each in alphabetical order, Yonhap news agency reported.



This first session began on Monday under China's presidency, with North Korea's turn set for May 30 to June 24.



The North's presidency is expected to stir controversy, especially as it has been ramping up tensions on the Korean Peninsula with a series of weapons tests since the start of the year.