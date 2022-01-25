Sweden-backed study: India won't achieve 2030 UN goals, officials can't recognise SDG

A Swedish Society for Nature Conservation (SSNC)-sponsored study, carried out by the advocacy group Consumer Unity & Trust Society (CUTS) India, seeking to analyse the United Nation's Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) No 12, Responsible Consumption and Production (RCP), has regretted, it is "very unlikely" India will achieve any of the targets of SDG 12 by 2030 "unless some serious measures are taken by the government to reverse the present trend."



Carrying out the study from the "consumer’s perspective", it seeks to analyse the current scenario at the national level, including the role of ecolabels, impact of the pandemic etc., with in-depth study in five states -- Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Kerala and Himachal Pradesh -- through one-to-one interviews, focus group discussions, qualitative analysis, documentation of successful case studies etc.

Titled "Sustainable Consumption and Production: A Consumer Perspective", the study says, "Recession, loss of job and physical distancing largely affected the way people produce and consume. Nothing remains the same as prior to the pandemic, people’s needs and wants changing drastically. There is a tremendous increase in the use of plastics like never before in healthcare."

It believes, "Apart from the medical wastes, one could also witness an increased dependence of consumers on disposables, such as plastic plates, cups, carry bags, sanitizers and bottled drinking water as a hygiene measure to avoid Covid-19."

"Also", it adds, "An increased dependence on online delivery of consumer goods and foods has resulted in the surge in packaging material usage. However, there is no ground estimate to show how much plastic wastes have been generated in India since the corona scare."



According to the study, "The country also generated 3.2 million tonnes of e-waste last year, ranking third after China (10.1 million tonnes) and the US (6.9 million tonnes). Following the current growth rate of e-waste, an ASSOCHAM-EY joint report, titled ‘Electronic Waste Management in India’ estimated India to generate 5 million tonnes by 2021."