Asian Games: India's men's & women’s cricket teams hit prep mode in Bengaluru

While the Indian men’s cricket team are busy with their Asia Cup campaign, a second choice group of Men in Blue converged at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru for a lengthy training camp for the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China later this month. They will be camping there till September 24 while the women’s squad will have a short four-day camp there ahead of their departure from Wednesday.

Ruturaj Gaikwad, the ever-smiling Chennai Super Kings opening batter, who will be leading the Indian team who boasts of the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rinku Singh and Arshdeep Singh, posted a photo of him doing fielding drills at his home town in Pune before the camp.

A full-strength women’s team, led by Harmanpreet Kaur with the likes of Smriti Mandhana, Jemima Rodrigues and Shafali Verna, will be in action there. However, as Harmanpreet is serving a two-match suspension for her outburst against umpires in their last tour of Bangladesh, she will be eligible to lead the side only if they qualify for the final. Vice-captain Mandhana will be leading out the squad in the first two games.