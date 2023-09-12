Doubts, ridicule, pressure to deliver finally fuel KL Rahul's fire

A familiar gesture from KL Rahul, on reaching a batting landmark, had been putting fingers on his ears with eyes closed to show that he preferred to shut the noise and let his bat do the talking. On Monday in Colombo, he raised his bat towards the skies instead after signalling his comeback with a classy century – possibly thanking the superpowers for standing by him.

To say that the senior Indian pro answered the critics will be an understatement. An ongoing saga of injury, rehab, question marks and then a KL or Ishan Kishan debate – stoked by the media – must not have made his life easy. What’s more, there was an element of providence playing it’s part as Rahul’s name was initially 13th in the team list provided to the umpires ahead of their Super Four game against Pakistan on Sunday.

It was at the toss that captain Rohit Sharma said Rahul is coming in at the eleventh hour as Shreyas Iyer – also coming back after a serious slipped disc problem – had a back spasm and was unavailable for the game. It was a pity that Rahul, considered as a heir apparent to the legacy of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma and a future captain in all formats not so long ago, had to step in as a contingency measure.