Asia Cup: Kohli, Rahul’s twin centuries take India to 356/2 against Pakistan
Former India captain becomes fastest to reach 13,000 ODI runs
Virat Kohli became the fastest to complete 13,000 ODI runs during the Asia Cup Super 4 contest against Pakistan in Colombo on Monday. Kohli (122 not out) and comeback man KL Rahul (111) struck centuries to steer the Men in Blue to an imposing 356/2 off 50 overs.
While Rahul was returning to cricket after six months, Kohli showed his class again to notch up his 47th century in the fifty-over format of the game.
Kohli was unbeaten on 122 off 94 balls, laced with 9 fours and 3 sixes. On the other hand, KL accumulated 111 runs off 106 balls, with the help of 12 fours and 2 sixes.
The master batter lowered Sachin Tendulkar’s mark, reaching the landmark off only 267 innings against the Little Master’s 321 innings.
Kohli also became only the fifth batter ever to cross the 13000 run barrier after Tendulkar, Australia’s Ricky Ponting (341 innings), Sri Lanka’s Kumar Sangakkara (363) and Sanath Jayasuriya (416).
Published: 11 Sep 2023, 8:57 PM