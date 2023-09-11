Asia Cup: Kohli, Rahul’s twin centuries take India to 356/2 against Pakistan

Virat Kohli became the fastest to complete 13,000 ODI runs during the Asia Cup Super 4 contest against Pakistan in Colombo on Monday. Kohli (122 not out) and comeback man KL Rahul (111) struck centuries to steer the Men in Blue to an imposing 356/2 off 50 overs.

While Rahul was returning to cricket after six months, Kohli showed his class again to notch up his 47th century in the fifty-over format of the game.

Kohli was unbeaten on 122 off 94 balls, laced with 9 fours and 3 sixes. On the other hand, KL accumulated 111 runs off 106 balls, with the help of 12 fours and 2 sixes.