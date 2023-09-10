Biggest challenge was to get rid of fear and pain aspect of things: KL Rahul

Overcoming the mental barrier was the biggest challenge India wicketkeeper KL Rahul faced while recovering from a serious quadricep injury that laid him low for nearly four months.

Rahul had suffered the debilitating injury during the IPL, which later necessitated surgery in London.

The 31-year-old underwent rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru to get fit for the Asia Cup. But a "niggle" resulted in him missing the first two group matches of the tournament in Sri Lanka.

However, he was assessed again on 4 September and cleared to join team India in Kandy for the sub-continental tournament. He also figures in the provisional squad for the World Cup to be held in India.

"A lot of times, it's also like you fight a big mental battle where you're always thinking at the back of your head that, okay, I might feel pain. And when you are in that mindset, you can't really start focusing on skills," said Rahul in a video posted by BCCI on Sunday.

"So, the biggest challenge was to get rid of that fear and get rid of that pain aspect of things." He added that wicket-keeping requires a lot of strength in the quads and the biggest "question mark" in his mind while rehabilitating was how he would convince himself to don the role again after such a big surgery.