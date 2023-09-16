Asian Games, Davis Cup: At 43, Rohan Bopanna braces for curtain call

When the lumbering figure of Rohan Bopanna, 43, steps out with doubles partner Yuki Bhambri for India's Davis Cup World Group II tie against Morocco in Lucknow on Sunday, 17 September, the loudest cheers will be reserved for him. It will be his farewell appearance in the prestigious team event, following which he will have a last hurrah for India at the Asian Games in Hangzhou.

It’s turning out to be a memorable month for the ageless warrior of Indian tennis, who has lived under the shadows of a larger-than-life Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi for the better part of his career. Yet, the Bangalorean worked tirelessly on his doubles game and made headlines when he became the oldest player to make a slam final at the US Open.

The combination of Bopanna and Matthew Ebden raised expectations of a fourth Indian (after Paes, Bhupathi and Sania Mirza) to win a slam doubles title, but they came up short against Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury in the final. Bopanna, however, won over the tennis fraternity with a memorable act of sportsmanship in the final set of such a high stakes game.