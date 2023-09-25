ICC World Cup: Dravid & Co have most boxes ticked after Australia series win

After three back-to-back ducks against the Aussies in ODIs earlier this year, SKY was understandably cagey. ‘’I got a lot of learning from my team management. They said, you just have to stretch your innings, take a little bit more time, try and bat a little deeper and see what happens,’’ he said, ahead of the second India-Australia match.

The approach certainly worked in the first match, when one saw him initially play into the V for singles, but the four sixes on the trot which he blasted off his Mumbai Indians teammate Cameron Green reminded one of his IPL and T20 prowess.

However, chances of Yadav being inducted into the playing eleven look remote unless India decides to play six batsmen, with Rahul doubling up as the wicketkeeper and Hardik Pandya takes up the third seamer’s role, and two seamers and as many spinners completing the line-up.

Having by-and-large ticked all the batting boxes, the biggest conundrum for the team management continues to be Ravi Ashwin. The 37-year-old made light of the pressure on him, making the most of the turn that Indore offered in the second half of the match to return with figures of 7-0-41-3, and should definitely feature in the scheme of things, particularly given the injury to fellow off-spinner Axar Patel.

The question is, who do we replace in the 15-member squad? One has to wait for three more days for an answer!