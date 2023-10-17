ICC World Cup: Gunning for Babar Azam won’t help Pakistan campaign

Well, the diehard Pakistan fan is free to invoke the ‘Spirit of 1992,’ when Pakistan fought like caged tigers – as Imran Khan referred them to as they clawed up from the bottom of the table and went on to win the trophy. That was then when the team boasted the likes of Rameej Raza, Inzamam-ul Haq, Wasim Akram or a Moeen Khan and it’s pertinent to drop the cliché of a captain-is-as-good-as-his-team here.

How good is Babar actually as a captain? When he was appointed as the captain of all formats three years back, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) was desperate to find an incumbent who is a certainty in all formats after Sarfraz Ahmed fell out of favour. Then already riding righ as one of the premier batters in the game, the Karachi-born Babar was a character who had to always rely on leading by example – as neither was he someone with an exceptional tactical acumen or was he larger-than-life like a Imran, Akram or Waqar.

Those familiar with Pakistan cricket know that apart from outthinking the opposition, even some of their greatest captain-performers had to contend with the enemy within – ask Akram. The mild mannered Babar did not score badly on this department, barring the odd incident of a reported skirmish with Shaheen Shah Afridi after they failed to make the Asia Cup final in Sri Lanka.

They, in fact, played some of their best cricket in 2021 under Babar’s leadership – winning an away Test series against South Africa and making the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup in the UAE with a series of series of consistent performances. It was in Dubai where Babar and his deputy Mohammed Rizwan inflicted a heavy defeat on India with a 150-plus partnership.