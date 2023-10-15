ICC World Cup: Time to stop milking the India vs Pakistan game?

The day after the India-Pakistan match ended in a one-sided finish, a pertinent question which begs to be asked is whether the match merits such a hype. A lacklustre Pakistan show, which saw India extend their head-to-head record to 8-0 in the 50-overs World Cup, is but one of the reasons for this somethat empty feeling.

Surely, the Pakistan batters ought to have done better – though due credit must be given to the Indian bowlers, namely Jasprit Bumrah for that phenomenal second spell and Kuldeep Yadav’s ability to always keep them guessing. Their South African coach Mickey Arthur was one of the few persons to keep his chin up after the game and say that he was looking forward to meeting India in the final again – very much a possibility as there is still a lot of cricket to be played.