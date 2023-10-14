World Cup Diary: Ushering in the mother of all matches and a festive season

The much-awaited October 14 is finally upon us. It’s time for, as Ravi Shastri summed it up in zest in an interview a few days back, the ‘mother-father-grandfather’ of all games in the ICC World Cup 2023. After proving to be a slowstarter in it’s first week, this is just the kind of a game which can energise the 50-overs format.

For a Kolkata resident, it’s also Mahalaya – which ushers in the Debipaksha, or the fortnight which officially ushers in the Durga Puja festivities. It was only last year that the event was recognised as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO, but then, the stamp was a case of better late-than-never.

Meanwhile, here’s a reminder that it may not be the only India-Pakistan game in this World Cup. There is still a lot of cricket to be played in this tournament and if per chance, the two sub-continental giants again set up a meeting for the second semi-final on November 16, then it will be played in Kolkata. Howzzat?