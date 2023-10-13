World Cup Diary: How Yuvraj’s pep talk put Shubman Gill back on his feet

It was surely heartening news for the India camp, ahead of their blockbuster game against Pakistan on 14 October, that Shubman Gill would join the squad in Ahmedabad and participate in a practice session on Thursday, 12 October.

Gill, who has missed the first two games of the World Cup due to dengue, had apparently received a pep talk from Yuvraj Singh — a cancer survivor and a sort of big brother to the Punjab batter.

Speaking to ANI, Singh — a two-time World Cup winner (50-overs World Cup in 2011 and T20 World Cup in 2007) — said: ‘’Shubman Gill ko maine tagda kar diya hai (I have strengthened Shubman Gill). I told him that I played in the World Cup battling cancer, (and) I got ready quickly to join the team. Hopefully, he will be ready for the India vs Pakistan game. (Though) when you have a fever and dengue, it’s really tough to play a cricket match—I hope that if he is fit, then he will definitely play.’’