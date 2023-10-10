Does dengue threaten Shubman Gill's World Cup dream?

If there is an element of concern gnawing at an otherwise upbeat Indian team ahead of their second match of the ICC World Cup, it’s the well-being of Shubman Gill.

The opening batter and Indian cricket’s flavour of the season, being treated for dengue in Chennai, will miss the next two matches against Afghanistan on Wednesday, 11 October, and the big game against Pakistan on Saturday, 14 October.

Even as the hosts were toiling hard for a winning start against Australia on Sunday, 8 October, Gill was being administered a drip at the team hotel in Chennai. With his platelet count having dropped, the team management reversed their plans of flying him to Delhi — the venue for the next game — as Gill was shifted to a superspeciality hospital in Chennai for monitoring on Monday, 9 October.

The BCCI said in a statement on Monday: