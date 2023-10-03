ICC World Cup squad profile: Team India carry the burden of a billion dreams again

Ask any former cricketer or TV pundit and no prizes for guessing that they will be naming hosts India as a certainty for the top four — if not title favourites. It’s a tag which Rohit Sharma & Co will have to wear lightly on their shoulders if they want to end the drought of a major ICC trophy stretching to 10 years now.

The situation is an all-too-familiar for the Men in Blue - arguably the most star-studded and experienced team, favourable track record against most rivals in bi-lateral contests and an impressive run till the semi-final stage. The last four contest has proved to be their nemesis in both 2015 and 2019 editions, losing to Australia and New Zealand, respectively.

A flashback of the 2019 edition in England shows that their journey through the competition was a smooth one with Rohit Sharma hitting a purple patch with five centuries as they lost only one league round match against England on way to the semi-finals. Then came the heartbreak at the hands of Kiwis when they fell short by 18 runs.