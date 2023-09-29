ICC World Cup 2023: from class of 2011, Ashwin ready for final bow

It was a case of much ado about nothing. As the cricket media waited with bated breath throughout Thursday for closure on who could be the replacement for an injured Axar Patel in India's final 15 for the ICC World Cup 2023, Ravichandran Ashwin landed with the rest of the Indian team in Guwahati for a warm-up game.

Most felt his selection was a foregone conclusion, while a few insiders thought it was not so. There was a buzz that given the length of the tournament under Indian conditions, it would be a case of both Ashwin and Patel making the cut, with seaming allrounder Shardul Thakur making way. The wisdom of having two allrounders with similar skill sets in the Asia Cup, especially with Hardik Pandya bowling at full steam now, was always questionable.

In the end, the team management has given in to the popular choice, though one has to feel sorry for Patel. This is the second time the axe has fallen on him at the last minute, with Thakur coming in to replace him for the 2021 T20 World Cup in the UAE too.

It was nothing but course correction that must have finally convinced Rahul Dravid & co. on the virtues of having a genuine off-spinner — and the best available one — on board.