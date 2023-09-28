ICC World Cup: Ravi Ashwin replaces Axar Patel in India's final squad

Veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who was impressive on his return to ODI cricket in the recently concluded series against Australia, replaced left-arm spinner Axar Patel in India's final 15-member squad for the ICC Men's ODI World Cup, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Thursday.

Ashwin was part of the 2011 and 2015 editions of the World Cup for India. In the tournament Down Under, he scalped 13 wickets in eight matches in India's run-up to the semi-final.

Previously, Axar was part of the 2015 squad but is now set to miss out on his second ODI World Cup after sustaining a left quadriceps strain during India’s Asia Cup Super Four encounter against Bangladesh, subsequently missing the final of the continental event.