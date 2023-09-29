ICC World Cup 2023: Politics and powerplays

The ICC men's 2023 Cricket World Cup begins on 5 October with a rematch of the previous final, in 2019, between champions England and New Zealand. England won the final in London four years ago by the barest of margins and will be expected to beat a New Zealand side who are always a tough proposition. The final is scheduled for 19 November.

There have been several tweaks to the format since the tournament's introduction in 1975, and this year's edition sees all 10 teams play each other once in a group, with the top four making the semifinals. If teams finish on the same points, the number of wins, followed by net run rate and then results between the sides will be deciding factors.

India are hosting solo for the first time, having previously shared hosting duties with Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in 2011, with Pakistan and Sri Lanka in 1996, and with Pakistan in 1987.